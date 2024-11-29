- There is no trade off between financial stability and growth
- Stress testing will help with competitiveness of financial sector
- Not seeing signs of higher corporate distress in relation to the budget
- Have to watch for how the effects of the budget will pass through
- BOE has sought to deliver financial stability while also supporting the economy (Breeden)
- We do not consider motor finance to be a risk to financial stability (Woods)
For those interested, the full results of the stress testing on the financial system can be found here.