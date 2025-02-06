- We will have to judge meeting by meeting how far and how fast
- The road ahead will have bumps
- There's still a continued, gradual easing of underlying inflation pressures
- Coming rise in inflation is almost entirely due to factors not directly linked to pressures in the economy
- We expect these factors to be temporary
- We now expect GDP to be notably weaker in the near-term, before picking up in the middle of the year
- Consumers are more price-conscious and holding back on spending
- The disinflationary process has been slow too
- It is unclear what form of global trade policies will take
- The judgement we have to make in future meetings is whether underlying inflation pressures are easing enough to allow for further rate cuts
- We must also proceed carefully, judging the evidence afresh at each meeting
- The bank rate is not on a pre-set path
This is mostly a repeat and clarification of the statement and he's putting a slight emphasis there on the word "carefully". I'm sure it will be asked in the Q&A as such. GBP/USD is still lower by 1.0% at 1.2378, not too much changed during Bailey's comments.