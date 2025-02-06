We will have to judge meeting by meeting how far and how fast

The road ahead will have bumps

There's still a continued, gradual easing of underlying inflation pressures

Coming rise in inflation is almost entirely due to factors not directly linked to pressures in the economy

We expect these factors to be temporary

We now expect GDP to be notably weaker in the near-term, before picking up in the middle of the year

Consumers are more price-conscious and holding back on spending

The disinflationary process has been slow too

It is unclear what form of global trade policies will take

The judgement we have to make in future meetings is whether underlying inflation pressures are easing enough to allow for further rate cuts

We must also proceed carefully, judging the evidence afresh at each meeting

The bank rate is not on a pre-set path

This is mostly a repeat and clarification of the statement and he's putting a slight emphasis there on the word "carefully". I'm sure it will be asked in the Q&A as such. GBP/USD is still lower by 1.0% at 1.2378, not too much changed during Bailey's comments.