The disinflation process is faster than expected

But we still need services inflation to come down more broadly

There could be lingering persistence in wage inflation pressures beyond the forecast

We need to see more on how the budget will affect inflation

Do not think it is right to conclude that interest rate path will be very different due to the budget

We have been seeing orderly market conditions

We do not make any presumptions about policy of future Trump administration

There isn't anything that stands out all too much from Bailey's remarks to be fair. He's playing a more wait and see kind of game still. So, it will really come down to what the next two inflation reports will say on 20 November and 18 December. Cable is at the highs for the day around 1.2950 but also owes to some added dollar weakness in the last half hour.