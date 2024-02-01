Prior 5.25%

Bank rate vote 6-2-1 vs 8-1-0 expected (Haskel, Mann voted for 25 bps rate hike ; Dhingra voted for 25 bps rate cut )

Monetary policy will need to remain restrictive for sufficiently long

Prepared to adjust monetary policy as warranted by economic data to return inflation to 2% target sustainably

Risks to inflation are more balanced

Although services price inflation and wage growth have fallen by somewhat more than expected, key indicators of inflation persistence remain elevated

As expected, the BOE removed this particular passage from the statement:

"Further tightening in monetary policy would be required if there were evidence of more persistent inflationary pressures."

That is to make room for a softer policy language, by replacing it with the following:

"The Committee will keep under review for how long Bank Rate should be maintained at its current level."

Besides that, it is a bit of a mixed bag as the BOE now sees lower wages growth forecasts but more sticky inflation in two years' time (2.3% vs 1.9% in November projection). Then, there is the fact that Haskel and Mann continues to vote for 25 bps rate hikes while the most dovish member, Dhingra, voted for a 25 bps rate cut.

At the balance, the pound is little changed with GBP/USD now at 1.2650 levels from around 1.2640 earlier.