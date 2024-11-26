Earlier on this is here:

Speaking in an interview with the Financial Times. The FT is gated, but Bloomberg have a further rundown.

In brief:

Lombardelli said she needs to see more evidence of cooling price pressures before she backs another interest rate cut.

reiterated the BOE’s messaging for a “gradual” easing in policy:

“It depends on what we see in the data,”

“For me, gradual means we will need to see more evidence on this disinflation process continuing before we can continue to ease policy.”

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee lowered rates earlier this month, to 4.75%