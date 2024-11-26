Earlier on this is here:
Speaking in an interview with the Financial Times. The FT is gated, but Bloomberg have a further rundown.
In brief:
- Lombardelli said she needs to see more evidence of cooling price pressures before she backs another interest rate cut.
- reiterated the BOE’s messaging for a “gradual” easing in policy:
- “It depends on what we see in the data,”
- “For me, gradual means we will need to see more evidence on this disinflation process continuing before we can continue to ease policy.”
***
The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee lowered rates earlier this month, to 4.75%
- second cut this year