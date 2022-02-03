The Bank of England meet today, earlier preview here:

The Bank of England statement is due at 12 GMT and Governor's Bailey will follow up, speaking at 1230 GMT

Via Scotia:

we see a 25bps hike but some pushback against market pricing (GBP downside risk)

Market pricing for the BoE has held steady at a 95-100% chance of a hike tomorrow and a total of five 25bps hikes by end-2023. We think it’s more likely that the bank delivers only 100bps in rate increases this year, which should eventually act as a headwind for the GBP as markets reprice expectations

We see the 1.36 mark as a near-term ceiling for the GBP

It would take a clear sign from the BoE that it is willing to go above its neutral rate for the pound to test 1.38