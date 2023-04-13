- Do not expect a discontinuity in household spending as homeowners refinance mortgages
- Can be too simplistic to look just at DOE inflation forecasts at two year horizon. Assumes a linear response to labor shocks
The GBPUSD is seeing sellers reenter. The price high today reached 1.25367. That took out the April 4 high at 1.25246, but the price has since rotated to a corrective low of 1.25102. Having said that, the 1.2500 level is a natural support level followed by a swing area between 1.24228 and 1.2447.