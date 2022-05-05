  • Prior 0.75%
  • Bank rate vote 9-0 vs 8-1 expected (Haskel, Mann, Saunders voted to raise bank rate to 1.25%)

Even though the policy move and subtle change to the rate guidance on rates may appear more hawkish at first glance, the BOE is painting a rather dire picture of the economy moving forward. The central bank sees the UK economy contracting in 2023 as stagflation risks as well as the cost-of-living crisis weighs on overall activity.

I reckon that is in part causing a drag on the pound as they also kick the can down the road in terms of trimming the balance sheet. The forecasts by the BOE:

