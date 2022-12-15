- Prior 3.00%
- Bank rate vote 7-2 vs 9-0 expected (Tenreyro, Dhingra voted to keep rates unchanged at 3%, Mann voted to raise rates by 75 bps instead)
- Further increases in bank rate may be required
- Q4 GDP seen at -0.1% q/q (previously -0.3% in November)
- Labour market remains tight
- Inflation expected to fall gradually in Q1 2023
- But there has been evidence that could indicate greater persistence of inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term
- That justifies a further forceful monetary policy response
- BOE will consider and decide the appropriate level of bank rate at each meeting
- Full statement
The split in votes is the most eye-catching detail at first glance and the pound has taken a bit of a knock on that. And when you put that together with some changes in the language on forward guidance, that makes for a more dovish rate hike this time around by the BOE.
In terms of the dissent, Tenreyro and Dhingra argued that 3% rates are "more than sufficient" to bring inflation back towards the 2% target, in the view that inflation has peaked - as according to the latest projections by the central bank.
As for the language, the BOE omitted the wording that "policy is not on a pre-set path" and the part on any changes to the "scale, pace and timing" to the bank rate will depend on the outlook. In reading that, I would say it just means that they are reaching a point where a slower pace of rate hikes will be needed and a top is coming in soon.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW