- Prior 2.25%
- Bank rate vote 9-0* vs 9-0 expected (*Tenreyro voted for 25 bps, Dhingra voted for 50 bps)
- Majority of policymakers judge further increases in bank rate may be required
- But to a lower peak than 5.20% priced into markets
- Outlook for UK economy is "very challenging"
- Financial conditions have tightened materially since August
- Majority of policymakers believe 75 bps rate hike would reduce risk of extended, costly tightening later
- CPI inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term projected to pick up to around 11% in 2022 Q4, lower than was expected in August
- GDP is still expected to be falling at the end of 2023
- There are considerable uncertainties around the outlook
- If the outlook suggests more persistent inflationary pressures, BOE will respond forcefully, as necessary
- Full statement
The forecasts by the BOE are a mixed bag as they lower Q3 growth projections from -0.1% q/q to -0.5% q/q this time around but upped their forecast for 2022 GDP as a whole (+4.25% vs +3.50% previously). The central bank also notes a lower inflation projection but all of that doesn't change the fact that they are viewing a stagflation outlook.
Instead, the focus of markets is on the communique with the bank rate votes showing two policymakers siding with a less aggressive move and the comment that they are viewing a lower peak in the bank rate than currently priced into markets.
That is arguably what set off the drop in cable from 1.1255 to 1.1200 on the initial reaction. But looking at things overall, not much has changed as the BOE is still able to push forward with tighter policy in December and perhaps early next year. The issue here is where the peak might be and I'd still wager that to be somewhere around 4.50% to 4.75%.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW