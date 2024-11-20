BoE's Ramsden
BOE's Ramsden is speaking on the economy and says:

  • The economy will continue to normalize, with the recent trend towards low and relatively stable inflation continuing.
  • It is as least as likely that the disinflationary process sustains it's recent trend
  • This would imply a scenario in which inflation stays closer to the 2% target throughout the first part of the forecast and falls below 2% more materially later on.
  • Were uncertainties to diminish and evidence to point more clearly to further disinflationary pressures, then I would consider a less gradual approach to reducing bank rate.
  • My starting point is to consider it more likely that pay awards will be in the bottom half of the expected 2-4% range than in the top half.
  • It is not clear the extent to which NICs increase in the autumn budget will be transmitted into increase in prices, reduction in wages, increase in unemployment

The GBPUSD is pushing to a new low for the day and back down toward a key support target area between 1.2596 and 1.26137.

GBPUSD