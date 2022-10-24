BOE's Ramsden is speaking and says:

BOEs David Ramsden focused on Inflation
  • we will take necessary steps to get inflation back to target
  • we are acutely aware of impact of rate rises so far
  • today's PMI consistent with UK economy being in recession
  • we have to take account of the fall in value of the pound
  • says a strong has been relatively stable of late
  • temporary expanded collateral repo facility will hopefully have a role, not called on yet
  • I was reluctant to go down bond purchase route
  • not clear that problems and energy markets posed a systemic risk, but hedging strategies were coming under real strain