BOE's Ramsden is speaking and says:

BOEs David Ramsden focused on Inflation

we will take necessary steps to get inflation back to target

we are acutely aware of impact of rate rises so far

today's PMI consistent with UK economy being in recession

we have to take account of the fall in value of the pound

says a strong has been relatively stable of late

temporary expanded collateral repo facility will hopefully have a role, not called on yet

I was reluctant to go down bond purchase route

not clear that problems and energy markets posed a systemic risk, but hedging strategies were coming under real strain