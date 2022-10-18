Policymakers feel that gilts market have been "very distressed" in recent weeks

Inflation control can be managed via interest rate changes

Likely to see a further pause in sale of gilts bought until market is calmer

Full report (may be gated)

And so the can gets kicked down the road again. But for now, stability in UK bonds is very much needed so this is arguably a welcome development. The pound got a slight nudge higher, with cable moving up from 1.1375 to 1.1408 before settling back around 1.1380 at the moment.