This relates to the earlier report here. I think it would depend on what exactly they will define as being 'inaccurate' but the pound did retreat a little on the news to a low of 1.1286 before keeping back around 1.1315 now - down 0.3% on the day.

There was also a brief jump in gilt yields, with 30-year yields moving up to 4.48% before keeping around 4.42% now - up 5 bps on the day.

Delaying QT is surely the right approach considering the recent fiasco and the damage to liquidity in gilts. As such, trying to portray otherwise is a bit of a head scratcher. Mind you, 30-year yields are still some 92 bps higher than before the mini-budget announcement by Truss and Kwarteng last month.