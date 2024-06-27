- Counter-cyclical buffer maintained at 2%
- Risk management in private equity sector needs improving to reduce vulnerabilities
- Global financial risk environment "broadly unchanged" from Q1
- Adjustment to higher interest rates is still not complete
- Market prices are still vulnerable to a sharp correction
- Many UK households are under pressure from higher living costs, rates
- UK businesses "broadly resilient" to current economic outlook
There aren't any direct monetary policy quotes in this. However, it is worth noting the narrative that is being put out. That being households and businesses managing to cope with present conditions. In other words, it is still okay for the BOE to keep rates as they are if need be.