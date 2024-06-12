63 of 65 economists expect BOE to cut rates starting August

All economists polled expect there to be no change to rates later this month

35 of 65 economists see two rate cuts by the BOE for this year

24 of 65 economists see three rate cuts by the BOE for this year

Only 3 of 65 economists anticipate more than three rate cuts by the BOE for this year

It has been a while now that markets and the BOE itself have converged to a timeline for an August move. After a more resilient showing in Q1, the UK economy looks set to return to its sluggish roots again in Q2. That will add some pressure for the BOE to move, although price pressures remain relatively sticky for the time being.

It will certainly be a test of the central bank's resolve with August being just two months away now.