The testimony of BOEs Bailey, Ramsden, Sauders ends.

The GBPUSD started the session at 1.2260. It is currently trading at 1.2279, 19 pips higher.

Technically, the GBPUSD is back above teh 100 hour MA at 1.22529. The price has been trading above and below that MA line over the last 6 trading hours. The last hour has seen a move higher and away. The price this hourly bar has not traded below the 100 hour MA line.

The next area comes in between 1.22888 and 1.23006. Move above that area and the 200 hour MA at 1.2323 would be eyed. The last time the price traded above that MA was back on May 5.

GBPUSD trades away from 100 hour MA