Corporate bond auctions will commence from the week starting 19 September

Only bonds that mature on or after 6 April 2024 will be eligible for sale via the first instance

Nominal value of bonds eligible for sale via auctions is currently £13 billion

The pace of auction sales will be gradual and responsive to prevailing market conditions

Some added details are that the auctions will typically be held twice a week, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 1100 to 1130 London time. And the average pace of sales during the auctions should be around £200 million per week.