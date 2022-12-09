Bank of England quarterly survey of inflation expectations.

Median public inflation expectation for the coming year 4.8% in November vs 4.9% in August

Median public inflation expectation for 1-2 years 3.4% in November vs 3.2% in August

Median public inflation expectation for 5 years 3.3% in November vs 3.1% in August

Net public satisfaction with Bank of England control of inflation -12 in November vs -7 in August

I mentioned earlier that market expectations have converged on a 50bp rate hike from the Bank of England next week and that this data was not expected to move the needle on GBP. Seems about right: