BOE Bailey is speaking on a panel with ECB's Holzman and ECBs Nagel.

Comments from Bailey

BOE is prepared to increase rates again if needed

Policymakers can and must take the actions needed to return inflation to target over a period that avoids unnecessary volatility

UK has tight labor market, not rapid demand gains

The GBPUSD remains little changed from initial comments which are in line with the MPC. Trades at 1.2571 currently.

Recall from last week during a testimony Bailey said:

over 80% of UK inflation overshoot is due to energy/tradable goods

I am not happy about inflation outlook, this is a bad situation to be in

it is accepted practice to accommodate supply shocks 1 of they are transient and focus on a 2nd round of facts

a key question is whether self sustained momentum and domestically generated inflation will remain even as Slack in the economy is expected to open up

I do not think we could reasonably have done anything differently on monetary policy

Latest Chinese data this morning was very weak longer delay between real income squeeze leading to weakness in demand and a turnaround in the labor market means more risk higher inflation expectations become embedded

Not out of place to describe Covid impact on demand patterns in the UK as transient, unlike in the US

Expects unemployment rate to come down from its current 3.8% range

Labor force has been decreasing. The persistence and scale has been a surprise to us and is significant