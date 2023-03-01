- I would caution against suggesting either that we are done with rate hikes, or that we will inevitably need to do more
- Inflation has been slightly weaker, and activity and wages slightly stronger; emphasis is 'slightly' in both cases
- If we do too little on interest rates now, we will only have to do more later on
Dude has to learn to pick a lane. You're the governor of the BOE. Geez. I know they are put in a tough spot towards the end of the tightening cycle but c'mon, you gotta have more conviction than this.