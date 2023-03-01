I would caution against suggesting either that we are done with rate hikes, or that we will inevitably need to do more

Inflation has been slightly weaker, and activity and wages slightly stronger; emphasis is 'slightly' in both cases

If we do too little on interest rates now, we will only have to do more later on

Dude has to learn to pick a lane. You're the governor of the BOE. Geez. I know they are put in a tough spot towards the end of the tightening cycle but c'mon, you gotta have more conviction than this.