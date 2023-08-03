There is more than one path for rates that may deliver inflation back to target

We will judge what is most appropriate based on evidence

We have to balance the risks; there are risks both ways

Economic projections have weakened since May

He doesn't want to give much away but he's not explicitly pushing back against the current market pricing either. I would think that all else being equal, another rate hike in September is likely but anything after will have to be reassessed. In a sense, the BOE is just one meeting behind falling in line with where the Fed and ECB are right now.