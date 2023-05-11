- Food price inflation should ease but it remains uncertain
- Outlook for growth, unemployment has improved
- We have to stay the course
- Economic activity has been stronger than expected recently
- There has been greater resilience in the economy than what we anticipated
- We have good reasons to expect inflation to fall sharply from April
- We do see signs that food price inflation will start to slow
So far, he's just explaining their view on the economic and inflation outlook - both of which I would say markets are already well briefed upon considering the developments elsewhere and also from UK data itself. The pound is keeping little changed as he speaks, with cable still hovering around 1.2600 levels at the moment.