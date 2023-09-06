- Wage bargaining has surprised to the upside
- There has been a very large terms of trade shock in this country
- Many indicators are signalling a fall in inflation, which will be marked by the end of this year
- Question is: As headline inflation comes down, will we see inflation expectations continue to come down and will that impact wage bargaining?
- There is not group think at the MPC at the moment
Dhingra:
- Labour market continues to ease as MPC's hiking cycle takes effect with a lag
- Pass-through of level changes to wages would not necessarily pose a risk to our target in the medium term
- Not yet evidence to suggest firms will seek to increase their margins
- Domestic factors are likely to continue to ease the pressure on CPI inflation
The pound is lower on the initial comments from Bailey, falling to 1.2527 from 1.2553.