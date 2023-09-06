Wage bargaining has surprised to the upside

There has been a very large terms of trade shock in this country

Many indicators are signalling a fall in inflation, which will be marked by the end of this year

Question is: As headline inflation comes down, will we see inflation expectations continue to come down and will that impact wage bargaining?

There is not group think at the MPC at the moment

Dhingra:

Labour market continues to ease as MPC's hiking cycle takes effect with a lag

Pass-through of level changes to wages would not necessarily pose a risk to our target in the medium term

Not yet evidence to suggest firms will seek to increase their margins

Domestic factors are likely to continue to ease the pressure on CPI inflation

The pound is lower on the initial comments from Bailey, falling to 1.2527 from 1.2553.