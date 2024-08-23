Market events like those of two weeks ago or so will happen; the test is not whether they happen but whether they trigger wider instability

Cautiously optimistic that inflation expectations are anchored

Communicating when we decide to accommodate short-run shocks or trade-off between inflation and activity is essential but difficult

Too early to declare victory on inflation

The course will be a steady one

The bolded line is something that every trader should put on his wall. There were risks around the August rout but when nothing 'broke' it was the green light to buy risk assets.