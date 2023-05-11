MPC factors this into its policy decisions

Changes are still working its way through the economy

Will adjust bank rate as necessary to return inflation to target sustainably

GDP growth is still weak despite upwards revision

The topics posed by the Q&A so far are a bit of a dud, mainly just trying to question the BOE's view on high inflation and the economy. These are questions that they should be well prepared for. GBP/USD is losing a bit of steam now, down to 1.2585 from around 1.2605 earlier.