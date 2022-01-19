Bailey at the Treasury Select Committee:

Need to keep inflation pressure from labor market in mind, that influenced my thinking on Dec rate hike

Some aspects of inflation outght to be transitory

The tightness of the labor market is the first, second and third thing businesses want to talk to me about

We don't know if older workers will come back or retire

It's tough to strip out effect of covid and Brexit from labor market size

We are seeing some evidence of second-round inflation effects

There is an argument that higher inflation could retrain demand in the economy and bring inflation back down

Bailey was careful to say that he didn't want his comments -- particularly speculation on inflation dynamics -- to indicate how he will vote on rates.