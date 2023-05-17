We expected a shallow, long recession back in November

Now we are forecasting modest, but positive growth

There has been greater resilience in the economy than expected

But inflation has also come in higher than expected

However, we have good reasons to expect inflation to fall sharply in the coming months

That should begin with the April number, to be released on 24 May

Risks to inflation are skewed significantly to the upside

Our commitment to 2% inflation is unwavering

Full speech

These aren't anything that we don't already know. However, he is putting a good deal of emphasis on the upcoming CPI data later this month. That will be one to watch and while base effects are something to watch out for, we will see if the BOE can rely on price pressures to fall in the months ahead to head to the sidelines.