The current preoccupation is inflation.

Inflation is unacceptably high.

The aim is to bring inflation down to the 2% target.

Headline inflation is expected to decrease significantly over the rest of the year.

Enhanced digitalization should not be used significantly to shift the mix of commercial bank and central bank retail money towards the latter.

The level of economic activity has not managed to grow beyond its pre-pandemic level on a consistent basis.

The UK economy has shown unexpected resilience in other ways.

Commitment to physical cash is not altered by work on retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Both price and wage increases at current rates are inconsistent with the inflation target.

It's crucial to see the job through.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is monitoring developments in the labour market, wage growth, and services price inflation.

The main motivation for a retail CBDC would be to ensure the public has central bank money for everyday use.

Bitcoin-type cryptocurrency is best seen as extremely speculative assets.

Bank resolution strategies must avoid uncertainty over what will happen to customers' money.

