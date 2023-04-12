We don't know yet where central bank balance sheet reduction will need to stop in terms of necessary level of reserves

Post-crisis reforms to bank regulation have worked

I don't believe we face a systemic banking crisis

We can't assume that, going forwards, the current answer on the total size of liquidity protection is the correct one

Appropriate and desired liquidity buffers are in question

This approach isn't exactly comforting. He is basically shrugging his shoulders here and saying that he has no idea.