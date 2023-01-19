Inflation falling quite rapidly this year is the most likely outcome

It will probably start in late spring

Not endorsing a 4.50% bank rate peak, just commenting that the market being "out of line" was in November and not in December

Full interview

Despite mounting pressure on the economy, Bailey is still trying to make it out as hawkish as he can be. That said, actions speak louder than words and the fact that some policymakers are already voting to keep the bank rate unchanged as seen last month here does say a lot.