This is a clear sign that the Bank of England is done with its emergency package. UK 30s are almost back to 5%.

UK 30s

An estimate this week indicated that pensions will need to sell £100-150 billion in assets to shore up liability driven investment (LDI) capital.

  • UK and US have very tight labor markets
  • Rise in long-term sickness is concerning for UK

Cable has stumbled back lower to 1.1074 in a quick move as Bailey dashed hopes for an extension.

GBPUSD 10 mins

A broad USD bid has also come on the comments.

Markets don't like central bank ultimatums.