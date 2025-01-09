BoE's Breeden

This is a notable comments as Breeden voted with the 6-3 majority to keep rates unchanged at 4.75% in December. The market is pricing in a 65% chance of a cut on February 6 but that's looking too low.

I think one of the better trades of 2025 will be a 'catch-down' trade in the pound as rates are cut.

Other comments:

Difficult to know how quickly to remove restrictive policy

Some tentative evidence that activity is starting to weaken, though we expect it to pick back up again

Upside inflation scenario has now subsided sufficiently to no longer be a core consideration in setting policy

The pound hasn't moved on the comments but has struggled this week as the market sorts out the coming economic weakness and rate cuts.

