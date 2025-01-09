BoE's Breeden
This is a notable comments as Breeden voted with the 6-3 majority to keep rates unchanged at 4.75% in December. The market is pricing in a 65% chance of a cut on February 6 but that's looking too low.

I think one of the better trades of 2025 will be a 'catch-down' trade in the pound as rates are cut.

Other comments:

  • Difficult to know how quickly to remove restrictive policy
  • Some tentative evidence that activity is starting to weaken, though we expect it to pick back up again
  • Upside inflation scenario has now subsided sufficiently to no longer be a core consideration in setting policy

The pound hasn't moved on the comments but has struggled this week as the market sorts out the coming economic weakness and rate cuts.

More:

  • We are monitoring what happens in the gilt market
  • A lot of gilt price moves reflect global factors
  • Gilt market moves have been orderly so far, so far so good