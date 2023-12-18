In the real world, there’s inevitably a degree of inaccuracy in economic measurement

Currently, there’s a little more uncertainty than usual about the behaviour of unemployment

Official estimates of wage growth have been volatile

Other indicators have exhibited slightly lower rates of growth through much of this year

It takes time to understand the forces driving the economy, particularly services inflation and wage growth

It will probably require a more protracted and clearer decline in wage growth data before we can safely conclude that things are on a firmly downward trend

That's a really long and roundabout way of saying that "we still don't see enough data to justify a policy pivot yet".