BOE AI
  • In the real world, there’s inevitably a degree of inaccuracy in economic measurement
  • Currently, there’s a little more uncertainty than usual about the behaviour of unemployment
  • Official estimates of wage growth have been volatile
  • Other indicators have exhibited slightly lower rates of growth through much of this year
  • It takes time to understand the forces driving the economy, particularly services inflation and wage growth
  • It will probably require a more protracted and clearer decline in wage growth data before we can safely conclude that things are on a firmly downward trend
That's a really long and roundabout way of saying that "we still don't see enough data to justify a policy pivot yet".