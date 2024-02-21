BoE's Dhingra
  • Overtightening often comes with hard landings and scarring of supply capacity
  • We have a long way to go before coming to a finely-tuned estimate of the medium-term resting place for bank rate
  • The outlook for headline inflation appears bumpy but downwards
  • Evidence to err on the side of overtightening is not compelling as it often comes with hard landings and scarring of supply capacity
  • Mon pol needs to be forward-looking because moderation of the policy stance requires time to implement and to feed through to the real economy
  • Price developments strongly signal that inflation is already on a path of sustainably meeting our target over the medium term

There are a few things that are puzzling in the UK economy and weaker consumption is certainly one of them.