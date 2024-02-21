BoE's Dhingra

Overtightening often comes with hard landings and scarring of supply capacity

We have a long way to go before coming to a finely-tuned estimate of the medium-term resting place for bank rate

The outlook for headline inflation appears bumpy but downwards

Evidence to err on the side of overtightening is not compelling as it often comes with hard landings and scarring of supply capacity

Mon pol needs to be forward-looking because moderation of the policy stance requires time to implement and to feed through to the real economy

Price developments strongly signal that inflation is already on a path of sustainably meeting our target over the medium term

There are a few things that are puzzling in the UK economy and weaker consumption is certainly one of them.