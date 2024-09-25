Cautious approach to easing monetary policy is appropriate

Looking for incoming data to provide evidence that risk of persistent inflation is diminishing

Wage growth has fallen but remains above what our suite of models can explain

Risks to activity are to the upside, which could suggest long run neutral rate is higher

This just reaffirms their stance from last week. But as things stand, traders are expecting them to cut rates again in November following the pause this month. The odds priced in by the OIS market are now at ~86% for a 25 bps move then.