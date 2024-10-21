BoE's Greene

The BOE's Megan Greene wrote a column in the FT.

UK consumption recovery lags behind other developed economies

UK savings rate high at 10% vs 5% in the US

Three factors damping UK consumption: Precautionary savings due to cost of living crisis Restrictive monetary policy Interest rate changes impacting household incomes

Discretionary spending remains below pre-pandemic levels

Higher interest rates incentivize savings, delay purchases

Household income from interest on savings has increased

Full impact of higher rates on mortgages not yet felt

Cable is at the lows of the day at 1.3004 but that's being driven by broad US dollar strength.