BoE's Greene
BoE's Greene

The BOE's Megan Greene wrote a column in the FT.

  • UK consumption recovery lags behind other developed economies
  • UK savings rate high at 10% vs 5% in the US
  • Three factors damping UK consumption:
    1. Precautionary savings due to cost of living crisis
    2. Restrictive monetary policy
    3. Interest rate changes impacting household incomes
  • Discretionary spending remains below pre-pandemic levels
  • Higher interest rates incentivize savings, delay purchases
  • Household income from interest on savings has increased
  • Full impact of higher rates on mortgages not yet felt

Cable is at the lows of the day at 1.3004 but that's being driven by broad US dollar strength.