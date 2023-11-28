Comments from the Bank of England MPC member
  • Labour market tightness continues to impart inflation pressures
  • This will need higher rates for longer to get inflation sustainably to target
  • Current outlook does not suggest scope for moderation in rates any time soon
  • This is why I have been voting for higher rates at recent meetings
  • At current rate of change, it would take at least a year to fall back to average pre-pandemic tightness
  • Rates will have to be held higher and longer than many seem to be expecting

The BOE hawk is out with some hawkish comments.