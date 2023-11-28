Labour market tightness continues to impart inflation pressures

This will need higher rates for longer to get inflation sustainably to target

Current outlook does not suggest scope for moderation in rates any time soon

This is why I have been voting for higher rates at recent meetings

At current rate of change, it would take at least a year to fall back to average pre-pandemic tightness

Rates will have to be held higher and longer than many seem to be expecting

The BOE hawk is out with some hawkish comments.