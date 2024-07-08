Need more certainty that inflation pressures have subsided sustainably

Looking closely at labour market conditions and inflation indicators such as services inflation

Recent wage data is consistent with the idea that "underlying" unemployment rate has risen

There are considerable second-round effects at play currently, will fade over the coming years

It's good that his remarks are focusing on their goals and not sidetracked by the election. And it also speaks to which camp he is on I guess, since the June decision was supposedly "finely balanced" even if the vote was 7-2.