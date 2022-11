The BOE in a speech is saying:

Important for BOE and monetary policy to stand firm against the risk of persistent inflationary pressure

Concerned for me is the risk that if price rises becomes embedded monetary policy would have to be tighter for longer

Latest signs of activity suggest the UK is already slowing down

Signs of a slowdown do not imply less tightening given strength of labor market, rise in inactivity

Supply side stresses risk persistent inflationary pressure