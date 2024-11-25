  • It is too early to declare victory on inflation
  • Will be monitoring data flow in the coming months to calibrate policy as needed
  • UK economy has made good progress on disinflation
  • But persistent components of inflation and labour market uncertainty are causes for concern
  • Outlook for wages, services prices is unclear
  • BOE is hampered by challenges on quality of labour market data
  • November PMI may suggest some slowing in the economy
  • But don't want to take a strong signal from just one single release
  • Views the probabilities of downside and upside risks to inflation as broadly balanced

A little bit of this and a little bit of that. But her overall stance appears to fall in line with most of the policy committee at least. That in the sense that they favour a more "gradual" approach to cutting rates. As things stand, traders are pricing in ~79% odds that the BOE will leave the bank rate unchanged at 4.75% in December.