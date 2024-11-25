It is too early to declare victory on inflation

Will be monitoring data flow in the coming months to calibrate policy as needed

UK economy has made good progress on disinflation

But persistent components of inflation and labour market uncertainty are causes for concern

Outlook for wages, services prices is unclear

BOE is hampered by challenges on quality of labour market data

November PMI may suggest some slowing in the economy

But don't want to take a strong signal from just one single release

Views the probabilities of downside and upside risks to inflation as broadly balanced

A little bit of this and a little bit of that. But her overall stance appears to fall in line with most of the policy committee at least. That in the sense that they favour a more "gradual" approach to cutting rates. As things stand, traders are pricing in ~79% odds that the BOE will leave the bank rate unchanged at 4.75% in December.