I see the need for activist policy, rather than gradualist

Activist policy means holding bank rate firmly until sufficient evidence of diminished inflation persistence, then can move forcefully

I expect elevated volatility in macroeconomic variables over coming years

US political developments have not made disorderly trade scenarios less likely and there will be consequences for the UK

The idea of 'moving forcefully' -- even in the distant future -- is surprisingly from Mann, who is an uber-hawk.