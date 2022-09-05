https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/speech/2022/september/catherine-l-mann-53rd-annual-conference-of-the-money-macro-and-finance-society

BOE Mann

Catherin Mann, speaking at the 53rd Annual Conference of the Money Macro and Finance Society 'Inflation Persistence and Monetary Policy Strategy' at the University of Kent:

Mann is a hawk so none if this is a surprise. This is also the kind of rhetoric that's increasingly embedded in the groupthink of central banks. They believe it's better to hike even in the face of a recession than to let inflation expectations become de-anchored.

