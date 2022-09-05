https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/speech/2022/september/catherine-l-mann-53rd-annual-conference-of-the-money-macro-and-finance-society
Catherin Mann, speaking at the 53rd Annual Conference of the Money Macro and Finance Society 'Inflation Persistence and Monetary Policy Strategy' at the University of Kent:
We cannot be complacent in the face of the short-term spikes and medium-term drift in inflation expectations Acting more forcefully now, to ensure that the drift does not become the norm, is designed to avoid depending on a deeper and longer contraction to return inflation to target Recognising the potential for a shift in the Phillips curve shows how acting sooner and more forcefully can short-circuit the embedding of inflation
Inflation
Read this Term A fast and forceful tightening is superior followed by a pause or even a reversal is preferable to a gradual approach The more we control medium-term inflation expectations now, the less tight for long monetary policy will need to be Full text
Mann is a hawk so none if this is a surprise. This is also the kind of rhetoric that's increasingly embedded in the groupthink of central banks. They believe it's better to hike even in the face of a recession than to let inflation expectations become de-anchored.
GBP
