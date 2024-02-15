BoE's Mann

Latest GDP data confirms my view that H2 would be a soft patch

UK unemployment rate is 'pretty low', market continues to be tight, which is reflected in wage data

Will get another data print on inflation and look at that before deciding next move

Wage growth is slowing but pace remains challenging

Goods inflation has slowed dramatically

Services prices are stickier in the UK than in the US or eurozone

There is a lot of inertia in all the components that drive services inflation

Firms in UK have strong pricing power across a range of services categories, may want to rebuild profit margins

The market doesn't care about comments from Mann.