Concerned about persistence of core inflation

Weak pound is significant for inflation

There has been quite a hawkish tone from Fed and ECB

But the question is how much is priced into sterling

She has been one of the more hawkish voices in the BOE, even saying that last month if they had paused rate hikes then they would risk a "policy boogie". So, the more aggressive tone here isn't a surprise but those are interesting remarks at least with regards to the pound. But it is not likely that she will step over the line apart from what has already been said.