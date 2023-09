If I am wrong and inflation and economy drop more significantly, I wouldn't hesitate to cut rates

It's a risky bet that inflation expectations are sufficiently well-anchored and we can wait for core inflation to ease

We need to prepare for a world where inflation is more likely to be volatile

The idea that 3% inflation is 'close enough' can't be the BOE's guide

These are hawkish comments but that's not a surprise from Mann.