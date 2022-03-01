>
BOE's Mann: Need to stop high energy prices becoming embedded in inflation expectations
BOE
- oil prices today are accentuated by financial market bets. May not be what is ultimately paid
- need to stop high energy prices becoming embedded in inflation expectations
- inflation comes from businesses raising prices, not weight settlement
