If inflation dynamics of 2021 are repeated in 2022, inflation will exceed BOE forecasts

Fed tightening and any ECB action will have important implications for the UK

If UK monetary policy is less robust than its neighbours, there is risk of sterling depreciation

Suddenly, everyone wants a stronger currency eh? In any case, her remarks don't quite change the fact that the BOE will be continuing to tighten policy next month as inflation remains highly elevated in the UK. But it is best to be reminded that monetary policy isn't exactly the best tool to rein that in, so yeah.