BoE's Mann speaking on The Results of Rising Rates: Expectations, Lags & Transmission of Monetary Policy

Full Speech (for the purists)

Hawkish vibes.

Key Points:

Failing To Do Enough On Rates Now Risks The Worst Of Both Worlds - The Higher Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term And Lower Activity

Financial Markets Have Absorbed A Substantial Degree Of The Tightening To Date

Sequence Of Shocks And Embedding Of Inflation Risks A Troubling Change In Expectations

Financial Conditions Are Now Looser Than What Likely Will Be Needed To Moderate The Embedding Of On-Going Inflation Into The Wage- And Price-Setting Paths

Further Tightening And Sooner Rather Than Later Likely Is Needed

I Worry About Extended Persistence Of Inflation Into This Year And The Next