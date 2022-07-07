Medium-term inflation expectations are elevated in the UK and US

Uncertainty about inflation strengthens the case for front-loading rate hikes

High inflation expectations could feed into inflation today

Conservatives are pining for a corporate tax cut and other measures for business. I imagine that's going to be a big part of the leadership race. Javid tried to be Chancellor as a fiscal conservative but was replaced with Sunak who didn't mind running a huge deficit. Now, Sunak is the betting favorite and I think that tells you which way the wind is blowing